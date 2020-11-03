I must admit I should have carried more change with me when I went to eat lunch in downtown Keene. I put money in the parking meter to cover one hour and 38 minutes, which was quite a lot of change.
When I realized I would need more time I went to four different places to get more change. Only one had any to give me, and that was only a dollar’s worth.
How do Keene businesses and the city of Keene expect people to frequent their shops/restaurants when 1) the meters are expensive, and 2) it is difficult to get change? And yes, I did get a parking ticket. Just sayin’.
LINDA SNIDER
59 Windsor Court
Keene
