Now I know the city is losing a lot of revenue for the lack of cars parked on Main Street and its environs. So I have thought of a replacement. Just have a cop drive through Woodland/Greenlawn cemetery every 15-to-20 minutes during the day.
The money made ticketing people walking their dogs there should easily make up the difference. If you catch them not picking up after the dog, it could be a bonus.
DENNY WHEELER
58 Beech St.
Keene
