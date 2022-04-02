Humanity was deeply touched by the Holocaust and the horrendous Nazi medical crimes during World War 2. The result was the 1947 Nuremberg Code, addressing basic human rights regarding medical treatments. It was adopted by nations around the world:
“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have the legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.”
Fast forward to the current pandemic: Have we just forgotten these powerful words?
Every one of these statements is being ignored in promoting the experimental COVID vaccine: Take the jab or lose your job; monetary awards for receiving the COVID vax; driving the flames of fear; ridiculing and criticizing those that choose not to take the COVID vax.
Then we note the massive censoring of professional voices that question the medical dictatoriat led by Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates, the WHO, and supported by big pharma, big media and big tech.
One example is the censoring of the Great Barrington Declaration signed by well over 50,000 medical professionals. Future historians as well as current calm thinkers will wonder how we ever came to adopt China-like totalitarian measures that trample on the Nuremberg Code.
