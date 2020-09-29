Trump doesn’t deserve to be our commander-in-chief. He is a disgrace to his office. He has denigrated the service and the character of those women and men who proudly wear the uniform of our armed forces. According to Jeffrey Goldberg’s article in the Sept. 3 issue of The Atlantic, this president has characterized members of our military as “losers” and “suckers.” He has asked his aides why anyone would want to serve. Clearly, Trump doesn’t understand the ideals of duty, honor, country.
“Losers”? “Suckers”? I say, “No, Sir, they are not.” They are my heroes and inspiration. My dad and my father-in-law served in the Pacific in World War II. They were not “suckers” who weren’t smart enough to get out of serving. They placed their families and careers on hold until the war was won. Both brave men came home. Many didn’t. My husband was drafted and served during Vietnam. He was not a “loser.” He served when called. Donald Trump used flimsy deferments to avoid serving. Who took his place?
Trump has disparaged the memory of the brave soldiers who died in France in World War I. He demeaned the record of the likes of John McCain. He insulted members of his own Cabinet like Gens. James Mattis and John Kelly when they refused to go along with his reckless behavior. He disparaged Gold Star families.
Where is the outcry from his supporters, retired and active duty alike? Do they lack the courage to stand up for our dedicated men and women in uniform? Call him out with your vote!
ELEANOR COCHRANE
22 Cavender Road
Hancock
