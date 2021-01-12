I’ll be brief. Many Republicans intone dire warnings against the “radical left socialist” Democratic Party agenda. The real radicals are those Republicans who, to maintain power, are willing to forsake their oath to defend the Constitution of the United States.
They attempt to delegitimize the not-even-close election of Joe Biden. They make public claims of voter fraud, despite over 50 futile legal challenges throughout the nation’s court system in which they declined the opportunity to even present evidence of the alleged fraud.
Despite this, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, (among notable others) advocated for street violence if the election results are not overturned.
Who are the radicals?
KULLY MINDERMANN
Harrisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.