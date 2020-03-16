It’s difficult to write an endorsement for a position that many people have never heard of … but I’m gonna try!
New Hampshire politics is a bit, shall we say, quirky. Quirky can be bad; like a governor who thinks simply saying he’s bipartisan actually makes him bipartisan. Quirky can be good; like our first-in-the-nation primary.
But most of all, quirky is just different. One of my favorite quirks of Granite State politics is our Executive Council. While not unique to New Hampshire, the Executive Council is certainly a rarity among the states. But it’s an important rarity.
The council’s duties are numerous, including approving large contracts and political appointees, essentially they function as a vital check on the governor’s power. This is where my endorsement comes in.
My friend, Rep. Craig Thompson from Harrisville, has thrown his hat into the ring for the executive councilor’s seat representing District 2. He is perfect for the job. Craig somehow manages to balance his day job as a farmer with raising a family and being a successful legislator.
He and I joined the House on the same day and to say that I’ve been impressed by Craig’s work ethic would be putting it lightly. I’m pretty sure Craig took the Beatles’ song literally and found the week’s eighth day.
More important than his work ethic is his fighting ethic. Whether it’s fighting for improved dental access for working families, or for the rights and futures of the incarcerated, Craig just doesn’t let up. If he believes something is worth fighting for, then that is exactly what he’ll do. But that’s not even why I am endorsing my friend.
You see, as a farmer, Craig sees, every day, the impacts of climate change. And if I’m doing my job with this endorsement, you know he’s not going to stand by as powerful interests within the state continue to ignore the negative impacts on future generations. He has already committed to asking every nominee who comes before the council, regardless of position, if they believe in man-made climate change. If they do not, they don’t get his vote. Simple as that.
So if you, like me, want people in powerful positions who will fight hard for our people and our planet, then please help me send our local farmer to Concord to fight for us. Vote for Craig Thompson this September.
SPARKY VON PLINSKY
18 Allen Court
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Keene’s Ward 4 in the N.H. House.)
