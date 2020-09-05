Voters must consider many issues in Tuesday’s primary election. For me, at the top of the list are reproductive rights, safeguarding natural resources, and supporting the initiatives aimed at benefiting both mental and physical health.
On these issues, I trust Craig Thompson, candidate for Executive Council District 2. And I particularly know he will fight back against climate change.
Unlike most candidates, Craig is a farmer who sees the effects of the climate crisis every day and has to figure out how to respond. The crisis for him isn’t something happening far away, but in his backyard. Unlike his primary opponents, he has proposed actual solutions.
In the Legislature, Craig sponsored the most expansive climate bill. If passed into law, it would set specific goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and would require the Public Utilities Commission to take into account the costs of climate change in decisions about our energy future. That’s exactly the type of approach we need.
Craig has also made it clear that he will use the Executive Council as a platform from which to fight climate change. His litmus test for gubernatorial nominees is simple: Do they believe in climate change? If not, they won’t get his support. And if so, what are they going to do about it?
That’s why when it comes to the District 2 Executive Council primary, my support goes to Craig Thompson. Please join me in voting for Thompson Sept. 8.
Regards,
WINSTON SIMS
P.O. Box 448, Harrisville
