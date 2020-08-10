Among the Democratic candidates for Executive Council, one stands out for all of us concerned about climate change and the environment: Craig Thompson. All the candidates check the boxes on other key issues such as raising the minimum wage, family and reproductive rights, gun safety, etc., including Craig, the only one who actually has a strong progressive voting track record in the N.H. House
However, as a farmer, businessman and state rep, Craig has been working hard for years to raise awareness about the climate emergency we are facing here in New Hampshire. While in the N.H. House, he has advocated for creating the position of environmental advocate to coordinate New Hampshire’s responses to climate change at the statewide level, has proposed specific goals for reducing carbon emissions consistent with U.N. recommendations, and has worked to require that the Public Utilities Commission consider the costs of climate change in making their decisions. This legislation has been blocked by Republicans and Gov. Sununu.
As a farmer, Craig has written extensively about the impact of climate change on his farm’s productivity and business. He understands at the personal level the future we are facing and he’s been tireless in advocating for creative solutions. And unlike the other candidates, he has accepted zero contributions from the fossil-fuel companies
On the Executive Council, Craig would have a key position to strengthen New Hampshire’s long-needed response to the climate crisis, as well as advancing the rest of the progressive agenda. We hope every voter takes a careful look at Craig Thompson for executive councilor.
SAM and JULIE OSHERSON
14 Nubanusit Road
Nelson
