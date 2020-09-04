Please join me in my support of Craig Thompson for N.H. Executive Council. He has served us well in the state Legislature and I am confident that he would continue to do so if elected to this new position.
He is a strong voice for addressing climate change, an issue that we cannot afford to ignore. Craig introduced the most comprehensive climate bill in the House this year.
Just as he did in the state House, Craig would continue to fight for issues that are important to us, such as expanding rural Internet, which is much needed now that so many of us are working and learning from home.
For me, he is on the right side of every issue, supporting racial justice, prison and banking reform and lowering the cost of tuition at our state colleges and universities.
“Live Free and Thrive!” Vote Craig Thompson on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
KIT HENRY
223 Old Dublin Road
Hancock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.