It has been my honor and good fortune to serve in the N.H. House with Craig Thompson.
Sharing an interest in criminal justice reform, Craig and I visited the women’s and men’s prisons in Concord and arranged to speak with the commissioner of corrections as well. It quickly dawned on me that whether he was speaking with an inmate incarcerated for the long and foreseeable future or the administrator in charge, the powerless or the powerful, Craig’s demeanor was the same: respectful, curious and focused on solving problems.
Whether it is about reducing inmate recidivism, protecting the environment, or advocating for health care access, Craig has a thorough grasp of the issues, a collaborative style and an unusual ability to make things happen.
For these reasons I am supporting Craig Thompson to be the next executive councilor for District 2. As a farmer and small business owner he will bring a varied and rich perspective to the council. As a resident of the Monadnock Region, he will represent the frequently neglected needs of southwest New Hampshire.
Please join me in voting for Craig Thompson in the Democratic primary on Sept. 8.
JOE SCHAPIRO
288 Church St.
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 16 in the N.H. House.)
