Usually when we see Craig Thompson, he’s driving by our house on a tractor on his way to making hay.
To many, Craig is a state representative and candidate for Executive Council, but to us he is the local farmer down the road.
How refreshing is it to have a candidate for state office who isn’t a lawyer or Democratic Establishment insider? For us and many others, very!
But Craig isn’t just an outsider in the race. Having two sisters with lifelong health issues, he knows all too well the importance of affordable, accessible health care for all. In the House, he worked to extend dental care to thousands for this very reason.
Abhorring injustice wherever it’s found, he has worked to make banks work better for New Hampshire families, to protect minority rights and to reform our criminal justice system.
And of course, as a farmer, he sees the climate crisis every day and has made fighting the climate crisis the center of his campaign.
For these reasons, we will be supporting him with our votes on Sept. 8. We hope you will, too.
RUTH LEMAY and BRUCE McSHEEHY
405 Tolman Pond Road
Nelson
