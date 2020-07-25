I am writing in support of Craig Thompson, who is running for the N.H. 2nd District Executive Council seat.
Craig is running as the climate-change candidate, which is one of the most important crises of our world.
As a farmer, Craig can see firsthand the effects of climate change every day. He understands that there is no time to waste — the situation is critical. He introduced the most impactful bill in the House, which tackles climate change. He has fought for dental care for our low-income residents and Craig has also fought to bring educational opportunities to the incarcerated. He will advocate for this issues, and others, for all the residents of New Hampshire.
Craig is refusing to accept money from corporations, lobbyists and the fossil-fuel industry.
Craig Thompson has the knowledge, energy and ability to tackle New Hampshire’s most pressing issues. Please join me in supporting him for Executive Council on Sept. 8.
MARYLOUISE ALTHER
795 Roxbury Road
Keene
