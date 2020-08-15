The New Hampshire primary — Sept. 8 — is less than a month away. Time to request absentee ballots, and mark the date on our calendars.
There are many issues pulling on voters’ attention this year. But there’s one issue on which we don’t get a second chance to get things right — that’s the climate crisis. In the Monadnock Region, many of us have worked long and hard to make a difference. But with so many elected officials and candidates for both parties accepting campaign donations from the fossil-fuel industry, it’s hard for everyday citizens to make real change.
That’s why I’m supporting Craig Thompson for Executive Council District 2.
Unlike other candidates in the race, Craig not only refuses to take campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry, but from corporations and lobbyists in general. Meaning he will work for the voters, not the special interests.
As a farmer, Craig sees the impact of the climate crisis every day in his hayfields and orchards and knows firsthand the importance of acting quickly to reduce carbon emissions. And as a state representative, he sponsored the most comprehensive climate bill in the Statehouse this year.
Voters can rest easy knowing that on the council, Craig will continue to be our climate champion.
MICHELLE RUSSELL
89 Old Dublin Road
Hancock
