This election, I am supporting Craig Thompson in the primary for Executive Council District 2.
Craig is a farmer and a legislator with a proven track record on progressive issues and with experience tackling some of our toughest challenges. He has sponsored legislation to reduce the cost of in state tuition, to ensure our banks treat everyone fairly, to combat climate change, to reform our criminal justice system and to protect minority rights. Five of his bills passed the House this past session.
Unlike the others in this race, he has actually voted to raise the minimum wage, to expand our renewable energy options, and to protect reproductive rights. As a farmer, he is dealing with climate change as a New Hampshire reality that has an impact on his livelihood and his business.
Given his experience, both as a legislator and a farmer, Craig’s perspective on the Executive Council would be a breath of fresh air and could truly improve the lives of Granite Staters. I hope you’ll join me in supporting him this election cycle.
Sincerely,
DAVID BLAIR
77 South Road
Harrisville
