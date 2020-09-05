As we consider our options for the Democratic nominee for the District 2 Executive Council seat, one candidate stands out: Craig Thompson.
There are plenty of reasons to support Craig over the others in this race, including his progressive track record as a legislator and his deep understanding, as a farmer, of the perils presented by climate change. But there’s one issue that hits close to home for me, Granny D’s grandson; and that’s how he has funded his campaign. Unlike some of his opponents, Craig has said no to accepting campaign contributions from corporations, lobbyists and the fossil-fuel industry.
And then he’s gone one step further by publishing his financial reports on his website. As best I can tell, no other candidate in the race has adopted this level of transparency.
This issue runs in my blood. It was 20 years ago that my grandmother walked across the country to raise awareness of the corrupting influence money has on our government and politics. In those 20 years, things have, sadly, gotten worse. As Granny D herself said, “We must declare our independence from the corrupting bonds of big money in our election campaigns.”
When it comes to choosing our nominees this Sept. 8, I prefer my politicians responsible to the people, not the special interests. For this reason, I hope you’ll join me in voting for Craig Thompson.
LARRY HADDOCK
29 Church St., Harrisville
