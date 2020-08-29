As the N.H. Democratic Primary approaches on Sept. 8, uncommitted voters like myself need to seriously consider how we can make our vote count.
Of particular interest are the choices of candidates for the N.H. Executive Council. All the candidates look acceptable, but one stands out: Craig Thompson of Cheshire County. As the current Cheshire 14 representative in the N.H. House, he has been a strong advocate of issues that are of particular concern to folks in our region. His service on the Executive Council would continue to assure that those of us who live outside the bubble of Concord are heard.
I’m also impressed by Craig’s firm grasp on issues of statewide importance. His election would put in place a strong, independent voice on the Executive Council to check any governor’s whims and biases.
Unlike the other candidates who enjoy the support of corporate interests and lobbyists, Craig’s pledge not to take their money, stemming from his strong integrity, assures he will not be bought. Rest assured, he will be responsible to the voters, not the special interests.
New Hampshire would benefit from the balanced perspective Craig exhibits on making health care more affordable, supporting small businesses, industries, and local farming, as well as funding schools from sources beyond property taxes, advocating prison reform, and bringing our far too large homeless population into affordable housing. An independent voter like myself appreciates that, and I hope you do also. As Craig says, “Live Free and Thrive.”
EDWIN BROOKS
103 South Road
Harrisville
