State Rep. Craig Thompson is running for Executive Council (District 2) and I am endorsing his candidacy.
You might be asking “What’s an Executive Council?” Well, I have a very strict word limit here so I’ll let you use your favorite search engine and look it up … go ahead, I’ll wait ... In short, it’s one check we have on the governor here in New Hampshire.
Craig and I had the honor of serving in the New Hampshire House of Representatives together this term. Craig was one of a few, out of 400 representatives, that I got to know well. He is a climate candidate and because he is also a farmer, he sees the direct and worsening impact of climate change on our state. He sponsored the most comprehensive climate bill this session and he is refusing contributions from the fossil-fuel industry and their lobbyists.
He is a tireless worker. He has worked on a wide range of bills from expanding rural Internet access, to reducing the cost of in-state tuition, to helping the state’s incarcerated citizens, to getting dental care for those in need. He is a dedicated progressive and sincerely wants the best for New Hampshire.
Craig is the only candidate with legislative experience. He believes the House, Senate and Executive Council should work closely to check Sununu and that his experience in the House would help.
I endorse Craig Thompson for Executive Council, District 2, and I hope you will support him, too.
DAVID MORRILL
72 Mechanic St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.