Wonder why the public has such a low opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court?
Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife, Virginia, runs a lobbying service for far right fanatical hate groups.
As devoted accolytes to Trump, she and her husband, Justice Thomas, brag about pledging allegiance him. This brings into serious question his loyalty to the U.S. Constitution, more so when Thomas has steadfastly refused to order Trump to release his tax returns, an action supported by every other justice.
Chief Justice Roberts should call on Thomas for his immediate resignation from SCOTUS, with any delay subjecting him to criminal investigation.
Thomas apparently gets his wife’s opinion on any case. It was recently published that Ms. Thomas not only backed the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection but she was an organizer, including arranging for, and paying for, buses to transport the unruly mob.
On the morning of Jan. 6, Ginni Thomas endorsed the protest, demanding that Congress overturn the election, then sent her “LOVE” to the demonstrators, who violently overtook the Capitol several hours later.
She should be held accountable for the crimes committed on her behalf, but as we all know, if Trump is behind a criminal act, no one will touch him.
I am loathe to say it but, as Trump has repeatedly stated, he is above the law.
