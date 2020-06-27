Voting is important.
It is the way we, in a democratic society, express our preferences for our leadership.
No matter how we feel or think about the status quo, we in America have a right to express our opinion via voting.
I’ve always voted in person, but this year I’m voting absentee.
I’m worried that I may be exposed to the COVID-19 virus at the polls. This worry makes me eligible to vote absentee.
I can mark: “I am unable to vote in person due to a disability.”
Call your town clerk and request an absentee voter registration form and instructions; or, if you’re already registered, ask your town clerk for an absentee ballot.
SUSAN READ-SMITH
P.O. Box 633
Hinsdale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.