It’s a week for citizen reflection and renewal.
Monday was, nationally, now celebrated as Martin Luther King Day.
Ten years ago, two intertwined happenings occurred: On Jan. 21, the U.S. Supreme Court decision known as “Citizens United” was enacted.
A few days later, on Jan. 24, New Hampshire’s own Granny D Haddock celebrated her 100th birthday at the Statehouse, where she delivered perhaps her shortest, but eloquently expressed speech, her reaction to that court decision.
Given the current divisive and perilous nature of our own and other nations’ talk and actions, it is urgent that we all become more engaged in slowing and reversing the greedy short-sightedness of those who hold power over the masses and over the destiny of this planet itself.
By taking our liberties and good fortune for granted, we are as much to blame for the frightening circumstances all now face, because we did not practice what Granny D often said and consistently lived by: “Democracy is not something we have, it is something we do.”
Saving us from ourselves is up to each of us. She also said: “There is the politics of love and the politics of fear.” If each of us heeded both of those sage observations, we could and still can make the difference that is so desperately and urgently needed now.
To help you become newly invigorated or re-invigorated visit the Granny D Collection, a centerpiece of the Social Justice Holdings at Keene State College’s Mason Library, where this year’s governor’s proclamation is on display; and attend one or more of the statewide gatherings being held by collaborating organizations this week.
RUTH MEYER
143 Daniels Hill Road
Keene
