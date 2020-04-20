Relatively recently, the CDC augmented their recommendations for reducing further spread of the coronavirus through mitigation. In addition to staying at home and social distancing, they added masks or face coverings to the recommendations.
Though in urban areas, a meaningful portion of the population have added masks or face coverings to their normal daily life, in rural areas, there has been an alarming lag — only around 5 percent of people in our community, are doing so.
The question is, why are so many ignoring the new directive? This is what I was told, when I encouraged locals to wear masks or face coverings:
1) It’s not here yet;
2) It won’t come here, because we’re pretty immune, since we’re rural;
3) I’m no sissy;
4) Face coverings are uncomfortable or hard to obtain;
5) I’m overwhelmed.
These are just some of the arguments and excuses I’ve heard, as I continue to exceed my own expectations in being on the other side of backlash and bewilderment; much as I did one month earlier, when I initially tried to raise pandemic awareness, before it had more fully arrived on the community’s radar.
All scientific evidence and actual outbreak data fly in the face of these misinformed beliefs and excuses. As each and every rural community is hauntingly vulnerable to a devastating outbreak. Ignoring one, two or three of the CDC directives only increases the odds of our suffering through an increased number of illness and deaths. So why don’t people do “the right thing?”
Denial or the sister of denial, minimization of risk, remains a staple of the human response to danger and many other realities. Normally, these coping mechanisms only impact an individual and their family and friends. Now, they will effectively impact an entire community. As I’ve said before, “Live free or die” works great in normal times. In a pandemic, where we’re all in this together whether we like it or not, it morphs into “Live free and kill” if directives remain ignored.
Please keep your denial to deal with everything else. But please skip it, for the sake of all of us, and get with the program. As I’ve said before, all our lives depend on it.
ELAINE MINTZER
671 Park Ave.
Keene
