I have a BA in psychology, and 72 years of life experience. But nothing in my background, nor anything in my life, helps me understand how a mass of red-hat-wearing fanatics chant “lock her up” about the Gov. of Michigan in the wake of a horrific right-wing terrorist plot to kidnap and kill her.
I simply cannot wrap my mind around it. I don’t know this country any more, I don’t know my fellow citizens. I fear their hate and my own that’s been provoked by this madness.
This has ceased to be the America I used to love. I fear it will never be again.
BART CENTRE
P.O. Box 329
Langdon
