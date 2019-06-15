In a letter to the editor on June 3 (“Utility-scale solar? Just think about it”), Dr. Fred Ward discusses the capacity factor of solar. He mistakes efficiency with capacity. For instance, in his third paragraph, Dr. Ward states that the 50 MW Chariot solar array will only produce 10 MW because of a 20 percent capacity factor.
In fact, the Chariot array will produce 50 MW for 20 percent of an average day (4.8 hours) for a total daily output of 240 MW hours. This is the same definition for the capacity factors of gas fired power generators (can run about 60 percent of an average day) and nuclear power plants (can run 90 percent or more of an average day).
In an article on improving gas capacity factors, naturalgasnow.org notes, “Capacity factors reflect a generator’s actual output compared with its capacity, and they are a measure of how much a fleet of generators is actually run.”
As a result of this misunderstanding, all of Dr. Ward’s extrapolations for land use are incorrect.
Sincerely,
PATRICIA MARTIN
17 Farrar Road
Rindge
