Actions, not just words, define Mitch Greenwald’s stance on local and national problems.
In such turbulent times as these, I think that many people see the era-defining problems and actions occurring at the federal level and feel that there’s little or nothing that they can do to make their voice heard, or to work for change. I believe in the concept that all politics are local, and I think that you can draw direct comparisons between actions at the gubernatorial or federal level with actions and responses to those actions at a local level. I believe that this mayoral race is an opportunity to make your voice heard not only for local issues, but national issues as well.
Mitch Greenwald voted for the 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Resolution, underscoring his opposition to the shocking mistreatment of asylum seekers and immigrants by this presidential administration. Hansel argued and voted against. Mitch Greenwald voted for a resolution opposing the repeal of net neutrality, which is a fundamental pillar of a free and open modern society. George Hansel again sided with the Trump administration, voted against, and was dismissive of the idea. Mitch Greenwald voted for a resolution declaring that Keene stood with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change when the Trump administration pulled out of it, underscoring Keene’s commitment to addressing this global problem.
Talk, as they say, is cheap. It’s clear that Mitch Greenwald not only talks about these problems, but he has a proven track record of acting and voting in the best interests of all Americans, and certainly in the best interests of the citizens of Keene. I’ve known Mitch Greenwald almost my entire life. This is the kind of leadership Keene needs. This is why I will be voting for Mitch Greenwald for mayor on Nov. 5.
PAUL VENEZIA
75 Nims Road
Keene
