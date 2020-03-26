In the current crisis and the various responses it elicits, let us consider those who are on the responding front lines. These are, of course, the first responders — medical staffs, policemen, firemen, EMS personnel and others.
I would hope that in our daily lives in more normal circumstances we give these people their proper respect and due. But in these more critical times, would it be remiss to ask that all of us take some extra moments to reflect on the first responders, to thank them more thoroughly for their efforts, and say an extra prayer or blessing for them?
God help them all, as well as all of us.
NICKOLAS LUPININ
27 Main St.
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.