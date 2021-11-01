Our lives, as have known it, is drastically affected by COVID in so many ways. Unfortunately, those who are in nursing homes have the most difficult time trying to understand as visitor restrictions go up and down.
How can we help? Send greeting cards to those you know, friend or family, that are in nursing homes. The note doesn’t have to be long, just “thinking of you” is sufficient, they will be delighted to get mail regardless of the level of their condition.
Would be nice to make it a tradition to continue to remember friends or relatives in nursing homes, it is a lonely lifestyle. Staff do their best but a little help from others would be nice. Think about it.
ELEANOR BALL
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.