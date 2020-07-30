I realize mask-wearing feels uncomfortable, hot and not fun for anyone. But for most of us, it’s a temporary and minor inconvenience when inside a business or store, hopefully helping to protect those around us.
Most store and service employees endure the masks for their entire shifts to protect the customers.
One area that is especially concerning is restaurants. Obviously diners, many of whom may unknowingly carry the virus from other areas, cannot wear masks. Restaurant employees (masked to protect customers), are literally risking their health,and maybe even lives, to interact with and serve their customers.
While it’s great to see people once again enjoying the dining experience, who is protecting the restaurant employees — particularly servers? Please consider that when leaving your next tip.
NANCY POLLARD
209 Pako Ave.
Keene
