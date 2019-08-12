Three extraordinary progressive Democrats are running for president: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, businessman Andrew Yang and spiritual advisor/best-selling author Marianne Williamson.
Tulsi has served two tours of duty in Iraq in a medical unit. That competes well against Trump’s bone spurs. She stands for ending our regime-change wars and makes the connection that their expense is theft from the greater economy and our domestic well-being. Oddsmakers currently give her a 2-3 percent likelihood of being our next president. Even as such, she has also already had two major accomplishments:
During the first debate, Tulsi was the most Google-searched candidate (as she was in the second debate). Yet Google routed her searchers away from her campaign website, which cost her needed contributions. Tulsi is suing Google for $50 million. We should all fear the threat to democracy that technology presents; Tulsi’s suit strikes a blow for us.
During the second debate, Tulsi took down a corrupt prosecutor and DNC favorite (Kamala Harris). Go to Youtube.com and search “Gabbard Harris” for the 2:25 video, an amazing exchange. Since Gabbard’s effective charge, Harris’s probability of being nominated has declined from 24 percent to 16 percent. Tulsi would make a terrific commander-in-chief.
Andrew Yang should be in charge of our economy. His universal basic income ($1,000 per month) is the compassionate and efficient way to go. It will serve us economically and reduce the disparity between the rich and the rest of us. Yang should be VP.
Marianne understands that our problem is spiritual (Search: “Mirzoeff we get what we deserve”). She should be in charge of societal well-being and children’s issues.
I dream that Tulsi, Yang and Marianne unite as a team to support each other’s candidacy. They have two competitors: 1) the typical DNC corporate-tool-sellouts like Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Harris, Beto, Klobuchar and Castro; and 2) untrustworthy progressives — the Warren-Bernie alliance.
They need one more teammate: justice — someone of unimpeachable character who would focus on corporate excess, political corruption and underprivileged supports; maybe Ralph Nader (age 85) or Mark J. Green (age 74) or their recommendation.
Please look at Tulsi’s, Yang’s and Marianne’s campaign websites, support them in surveys and contribute.
Marianne still needs about 20,000 individual (small) contributions to be in the September debate. Their platforms are designed to lift all us all, not merely to support the Democratic Party. They put the USA and humanity first. Their different skills blend and engender independent and conservative support.
JOSEPH MIRZOEFF
641 Park Ave.
Keene
