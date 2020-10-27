Many candidate endorsements are focused on ideology or character. Although I could certainly do that for these individuals, I will instead write about my legislative experience with each. What gets overlooked many times are the less than partisan headline issues that go through the various committees and Legislature as a whole. To be a good representative, one needs either appropriate background or time and diligence to invest.
As a former member of the Judiciary Committee, I came to admire and appreciate the legal knowledge and experience of the lawyers on the committee from both parties. Foremost among them Paul Berch of Westmoreland provided that expertise and has continued to play a key role on the committee. It would be most unfortunate to lose his input.
I was in the House for one of John Bordenet’s terms and can vouch for his diligence to delve into issues and ability to assess different perspectives. He was not a rubber stamp and held his own even under criticism. In addition I admire that he has participated on different committees and is now on Criminal Justice, where his close scrutiny can help in the effort to reform and rehabilitate the system.
Chuck Weed, no longer in the House, now running for county treasurer, has intimate knowledge of New Hampshire government and politics. He was a leader and mentor to me and should be elected to any office he seeks.
Finally, I want to add that it is unfortunate that Will Pearson did not retain his House seat in the primary. He worked diligently on the much-needed election law. I was quite impressed with his growth directly out of Keene State into House leadership. I certainly hope that with his law degree he finds a way to continue his quest for fair elections or other subsequent offices. With great admiration, I will miss him as our representative.
LARRY PHILLIPS
171 Roxbury St.
Keene
