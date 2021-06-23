Vilas Pool Park is a treasure of the town of Alstead. I was reminded of this one day as I was working.
In my hands is a flag we use to mark the beginning of our day. I walk toward the flag holder and make conversation with a man looking over the fencing and into the river. The flag soon finds its place flowing in the wind, and the man begins to tell me about his efforts in searching for gold. After a few minutes, I realize that much of what I thought I knew about gold and where to find it was wrong. In fact, people such as the man I was talking to are still prospecting and panning for gold here in New England.
Other than receiving a delightful and unexpected lesson in geology, I was also given an opportunity to reexamine my own surroundings and develop an appreciation for what is not apparent to even someone who has lived in this area for years. Additionally, I realized that even with the incentive of being able to find something very valuable some people may never take the opportunity to find it and benefit from it.
In the same way that some may be quick to discount the idea that gold could be found around here, they may also find crazy the idea of a public park, like Vilas Pool, being available in a small town like Alstead. When I work at Vilas Pool, I have the opportunity to meet not only prospectors of gold, but also prospectors of beauty and leisure. I meet people who take the time to come by and get to know a part of this town’s history and who are willing to make the effort to donate and contribute to one of this area’s most valuable assets.
The park lives off of a small trust fund, but this is not enough to allow us to complete what is necessary to give this park what renovations it needs. For our current goal of renovating the beach and dock area the need for donations and generosity from the greater community is clear.
As someone who made the effort to get to know this property and now works to serve and maintain it, I invite all those reading to donate their time or money so that Vilas Pool may continue to be a treasure of Alstead.
BENJAMIN DUFFY-HOWARD
Alstead
