I have been extremely disappointed with The Sentinel’s reporting of late. But, the Feb. 9 editorial “Budget blues” has me thinking and helped bring those thoughts into words.
Though the assessment of those being involved is correct, the reasoning behind that can become misleading. Between City Council and school board, there is very little opportunity for the voter to feel or become involved.
I ask The Keene Sentinel to look into this more, but one reason why folks don’t get involved can come from the Keene school board website.
On the site, under the public comment section, you are allowed 3 minutes to talk. You cannot ask questions. You cannot speak for a second time. You cannot bring up a prior point that someone else has. For if you do, it could result in you being kicked out of the meeting.
So how are we as a community supposed to feel about being a part of the process when we are in fear of bringing our thoughts to the meetings?
Now you, The Sentinel, criticize us for having an opportunity for being a part of the process but offer us no answers on how to do so, or refuse to take a deep dive into why we are not involved. The budget is posted online on one page, in vague detail, so we must be present at meetings to ask for details. But we are unable to ask questions for the fear of being removed.
When the school budget is posted we need more detail on the expenses prior to public hearing, so we know what we are talking about. The Keene Sentinel needs to do better in giving this community the facts before attacking us.
