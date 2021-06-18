I am responding to the letter “Treat Asians and others with respect,” by Susan Hocking (May 28). I totally agree.
Since I can remember, there has always been hatred due to race or religion. As a child I was raised in Florida, and in the ’50s and ’60s, the Blacks had a very hard time, being treated poorly. Looking at the world now, seems not much has changed. As a child, I remember they had separate water fountains, and Black children were placed in separate lines from white children to see Santa Claus.
Many people have been targeted due to the color of their skin, or their religion ... just due to how they were born and lost their lives ... as their aggressors end up in prison, losing their lives as well.
There is an expression which comes to mind, “beauty and color are only skin deep.” I think many people may be shocked one day when they die, and meet their maker. It is so much easier to love and be kind than to hate.
The time is overdue, be the change!
SALLY WOOD
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.