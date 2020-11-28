Every time we refer to someone as a Black American, a Latino, a Hispanic, a Muslim or an Asian American we are drawing a line between us and them — “us” being white Americans who got here “first.” We don’t refer to ourselves as white Americans because it is understood when we say “us,” it equals white.
Us First Ones have drawn lines almost from the beginning: against the Irish, the Italians, the Germans, the Chinese, the Japanese. Over time, those lines have become blurred and we no longer refer to these people as Irish American or Italian American, etc.
When a white person commits a crime or has an accident or develops a miracle drug, newspapers do not refer to that person as a “white American” or even as “American.” Why do we continue to refer to Blacks or Latinos or Hispanics or Muslims as other than just by their name? We keep drawing these lines inferring that there are true Americans — “us,” and then there are “them.”
We need to stop drawing lines.
Sincerely
PATRICIA BENTRUP
1281 River Road North
Westmoreland
