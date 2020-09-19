The health department showed up at my convenience store unannounced on Labor Day weekend to inform me about the new COVID rules for self-serve coffee. Good thing I was close by. The official was not leaving until I complied with their request.
No letter, no forewarning; just show up and demand. Am I the only one that sees what’s going on with this COVID crap?
Apparently, it is not safe for a customer to select their own coffee cup. In the wisdom of the COVID Doomsayers, it is much safer when my staff handles the cup from the stack and then hands it to the customer.
Customers can’t bring their own cups into the store, either, because the Doomsayers don’t know where the cup has been.
I presume that COVID stays trapped inside a cup until you release it at a convenience store.
I wonder how many people will die from a customer pouring coffee into their own cup.
Come to think of it, I don’t know where my customers hat has been. Nor their shoes or gloves or money. If you don’t already know, money is filthy.
It’s that same money that my staff handles right before we select the coffee cup for the customer.
But why stop with coffee cups? What about customers selecting soda or beer? What about fruits and vegetables? Customers fondle that stuff all the time, and as soon as you open up that fondled apple, I’m certain that COVID is released into the atmosphere.
This over-the-top COVID paranoia is just stupid.
The world has gone nuts and it looks like the city of Keene is out in front.
TOBY TOUSLEY
499 Washington St.
Keene
