We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
The world feels so dangerous right now, particularly for people who have been disrespected.
Can you imagine what it would be like to tell your child that it might not be safe to go grocery shopping? That there might be bad people out in the world who want to shoot you because of the color of your skin or the cut of your clothes?
Or that people might hate you because your religion is not the same as theirs, or because you do or don’t want to wear a mask to protect your health? Or maybe you are angry because someone else does not agree on when human life begins.
Life is very difficult and the issues are very complicated. There are so many ways to disagree. I hope we can all agree that each of us is important, and each one of us carries a piece of the truth.
This country is out of control. Please, my fellow neighbors in New Hampshire, can we please let each other know that even if we do not agree, we can live together and keep each other safe?
The world is becoming very, very scary. I want to live and I want you, and your family and your friends and the other creatures of the earth to have a chance to survive and thrive. Come together. Right now. I honestly believe we agree on more things than we disagree.
How can we move forward, in a positive and caring way? What can we do to dial back the anger and to work on the problems?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.