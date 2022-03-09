We are ignoring a very big problem, understandable with all the distractions of life not to mention a pandemic, inflation and now a war. But it keeps getting more dangerous and expensive.
The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report focuses on the connections warming-driven impacts such as heat waves and floods will have on humans. The IPCC scientists determine that some impacts are already “irreversible”; the scientific evidence is unequivocal: Climate change is a threat to human well-being and the health of the planet. Further delay in concerted global action will miss a rapidly closing window to secure a livable future.
While we pump more greenhouse gases, heat-related human mortality has risen; extreme weather events and temperatures have exposed millions of people to food insecurity and malnutrition; agriculture, fisheries, tourism and other climate-sensitive sectors are seeing losses; and migration tied to climate shifts is rising.
Last year, 40 percent of Americans experienced a climate disaster and over 80 percent of Americans experienced extreme heat.
The most effective solution is to put a price on the gases causing the problem. Carbon pricing corrects the increasingly dangerous and expensive market failure of pumping billions of tons of dangerous gases into the atmosphere for free. This will speed up the production of cheaper, cleaner energy — like wind, solar and storage — that isn’t impacted by foreign supply chain disruptions and conflicts overseas.
Household energy costs could decrease by 63 percent, and 5 million new jobs would be created if the U.S. transitions to 100 percent renewable energy.
