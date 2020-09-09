To all patriotic American voters, our hoping-to-become-the-Putin-of-America president has declared war on our crazy American belief that we all have the right to vote to elect representatives to run our government.
So it is up to us to declare war on him and be willing to sacrifice our lives in a time of serious health issues just as our soldiers stand up to sacrifice their lives for us in an actual war.
Cover yourselves with any kind of available protection, wear masks and gloves and go to your polling places and vote. Don’t forget glasses; whatever kind you have to protect your eyes. Use sanitizer often during the process. But let’s do this, the only way to defeat bullies is to fight back. Let’s not let this bully in the White House win his war on us.
PATRICIA BENTRUP
1281 River Road North
Westmoreland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.