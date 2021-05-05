In the early 1970s I had a professor who was very active in the war on poverty and from him, I got very excited that by using surplus social security funds for social programs we would be able to provide and build good housing for all. In Springfield, Mass., my professor spearheaded a program which moved the poor into temporary housing, tore down the slums and built new permanent housing. I enthusiastically supported this program and was eager to provide the poor with new housing and eliminate poverty.
However, we failed, mainly because we did not provide those in the projects with the skills to keep their units nice and thereby empower them to have a more prosperous life. In the program the slums were razed, temporary housing provided and new housing built, which in a little over a decade was back to being slums again. At the end, people were more dependent on government than ever before, rather than empowered to be prosperous.
In 1990 I got a job as the rehab specialist for the town of Newport, using small cities grants (CDBG) to revitalize neighborhoods in the community. I worked with homeowners to renovate and upgrade their homes and neighborhoods so they were beautiful places to live. By working with the homeowners, I was able to make the funds go much further and homeowners were glad to learn the skills to repair, paint and renovate their homes and thereby improve their neighborhoods. I had the satisfaction of knowing that our homeowners in Newport were developing skills to maintain their homes and keep their neighborhoods nice.
I wish back in the ’70s that we had realized that we needed to empower people so that they could have beautiful neighborhoods and a prosperous life. My experience taught me that when money is poured in with little attempt at substantive change of attitude, little is accomplished. When people are shown how to maintain their homes and do things for themselves, change becomes real and permanent and impacts the community in a truly positive way.
My concern in these times is that many people no longer realize they need to develop all their talents so that they can have a wonderful and prosperous life. We have become too dependent on government and that is a form of poverty in itself.
BRAD LANE
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.