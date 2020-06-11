Recently, amid the multitude of articles about the hardships and strife of the current pandemic, was one headlined “Trump’s preferred construction firm lands $1.3B border wall contract, the biggest so far.” A sweetheart deal with a generous donor from North Dakota to build a wall in southern Arizona?
Even more shocking, it states: “Swelling the price tag further was a design change from the president requiring the barrier to be painted black, adding approximately $1.2 million per mile (42 miles).” Where is this money coming from? Funding has been repeatably denied by the Congress and he has already questionably raided the Defense budget. Is he pursuing his renowned “business acumen” that ran his casinos, airline and university into bankruptcy — just to bolster his ego?
It is extremely hard to describe this despot without using words ending in “…ist”, “…iac” or “…iot.”
Also recently published was a quote from Adolf Hitler: “What luck for rulers that men do not think.” Certainly food for thought!
As much as I despise the fray of contemporary politics, I anxiously await the November elections. Hopefully, we can remain solvent and salvageable till then.
RENE LAMOTHE
480 Marlboro St., Keene
