I feel more than pleased that the U.S. women’s soccer team recently won a world championship.
They were rewarded with a parade in New York City that recognized their accomplishments on the field and their loyal representation of the USA. However, there seems to be at least one member of the team that does not feel she is being treated fairly by the country she represents.
Even before any invitation has been made she states she will not go to Washington, D.C., to meet with our president, the usual custom for a championship U.S. team, and has already shown the world her displeasure with the conditions she feels are not acceptable in the country she represents.
This disrespect for their homeland is nothing new, as it has crept into many athletic teams in the country, even influencing portions of our youth. I don’t deny anyone their right to protest whatever they want, but I do feel that they should respect the country that allows them to do so until their grievances are met.
The idea that the USA has been involved in improper activities throughout its history has its merits, but they were also carried on at the same time, to a greater extent, in other countries of the world. The USA may have turned away a boatload of Jews at one time, but they didn’t murder 6 million or more. The French rolled many heads and the British were not much better.
The USA provided its residents a safe haven during two world wars while other countries suffered strict penalties. Anyone who is ashamed of what the USA has done needs to compare what’s going on elsewhere at the same time.
I have yet to hear what great utopia they are moving to.
MAURICE F. WHITNEY
677 Court St.
Keene
