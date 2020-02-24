I’ve sought to alert people of U.N. leadership’s nefarious plans. Things learned in my undergraduate, graduate state schooling and research.
The U.N. actively seeks world control through local governments worldwide! Keene and Brattleboro are two of the hundreds of U.S. cities on the U.N. list.
Democratic leadership seeks to remove President Trump; that’s a distraction in gaining time to establish U.N. plans.
Some plans:
#1. Establish socialist-communist one-world governance. Before America’s founding, English businessmen funded immigrants and implemented a plan: redistribution of wealth where produce went into a collective “pot,” everyone getting an equal share. This failed miserably as some people worked little and became “pot” dependent. Owners’ profits “tanked,” ending plan; then each family was given land, producing incentive to care for one’s crops and land. Success occurred; producing crops and creative ideas sent back to England.
#2. Their overpopulation lie uses abortion, euthanasia and methods to eliminating 1 billion-plus. Black slave owners and sellers justified themselves, considering slaves less human. Nazi Germany did this with Jews. Communism does similar. Now it is done with the unborn. U.N. governance isn’t different; often using Darwin’s faulty theory. Many know the complexity of the DNA structure; we didn’t evolve from a simple cell, as Darwin believed. For us who have come to know God; He knew us in our mother’s womb.
#3. Problem of U.N. overseers in U.S. elections in every state except Texas. #4. The push to end Second Amendment rights. #3 & #4 shed light on Virginia’s gun rights being threatened.
(Quote from “U.N. Agenda 2030: A Recipe for Global Socialism,” TheNewAmerican.com, Jan. 6, 2016): “The United Nations and its mostly autocratic member regimes have big plans for your life, children, country and world. ... Virtually every national government/ dictatorship on the planet met at the 70th annual General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York in 2015 to adopt a draconian 15-year master plan for the planet .... Officially dubbed ‘Agenda 2030,’ the U.N. plot, as its full title suggests, is aimed at ‘transforming’ the world. The program is a follow-up to the last 15-year U.N. plan, the defunct ‘Millennium Development Goals,’ (MDGs). It dovetails nicely with the deeply controversial U.N. Agenda 21, even including much of the same rhetoric and agenda. The combined Agenda 2030 goals for achieving what is euphemistically called ‘sustainable development’ represent previous U.N. plans on steroids — deeper, more radical, more draconian, and more expensive.”
In sincere concern,
GARY BEAUCHESNE
95 Colorado St., Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.