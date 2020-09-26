This is my response to Maurice Whitney’s letter (“Democratic votes are for Communism”) in The Sentinel on Sept 10. You are not even remotely smart. The information in your letter is based on nonsense, not on facts. You say our biggest threat is from Democrats wanting to make this country a Communist state. Do you even have a clue as to what Communism is? I think not. You would know, if you knew how to do research. There are only five countries in the world that are considered even partially Communist.
The biggest threat to our country is the misinformation that is being released from our own government. While caravans of far-right militia groups go to peaceful protests just to create violence, the toddler-in-chief calls them very fine people because they like him. He refuses to condemn groups such as Patriot Prayer Group and the Proud Boys. By not condemning these groups, he is saying it is OK for them to continue escalating violence. Did you know these hate groups have grown 55 percent since his taking office? These groups are anti-American and only want to create chaos.
My other question is, do you have any idea what BLM or Antifa stand for? Of course you don’t, as you get your information from the lips of the toddler-in-chief. These groups are not usually violent and the administration is not telling you the whole truth. Far-right militia groups are more of a threat to our country and what our country used to stand for. The toddler is all about money and the fact that Putin is perhaps the richest person in the world should tell you something.
Another major threat I see comes from within. Why does The toddler-in-chief bow to Putin? The answer is easy to see. The toddler has had a man-crush on him for years. He refuses to say anything negative about him as he selling out our country to Russia. We may even have Putin as our president if the toddler remains in office.
LINDA YOUNG
P.O. Box 771
Troy
