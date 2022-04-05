Matthew was among the unarmed citizens that were ushered into an open door at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. He did not harm anyone, he did not touch or steal anything. He stayed within the velvet ropes taking photos.
He, like many others, were there to protest the count of the Electoral College votes. Congress had adjourned nearly 30 minutes before Matthew Perna entered the Capitol. Vice President Pence had departed the building, according to court records. Kamala Harris left the grounds before noon, despite claims in many Jan. 6 charging documents.
Matthew was arrested and his lawyer advised him to plead guilty to charges of obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disruptive conduct. He wanted it over but did not believe he was guilty of anything.
Matthew’s sentencing was originally scheduled for March 3 but in a motion filed last month he received a call saying the government needed time to “file objections to the pre-sentence report.” The fear of an extended prison term for such benign behavior was more than he could handle. The constant delays in hearings and postponements had dragged on for over a year.
On Feb. 25, 2022, Matthew Perna hanged himself in his garage in Sharon, Pa. He was 37 years old.
