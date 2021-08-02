Bedrock: The right to choose!
Are you concerned about the future of this nation and of the world? This 92-years-oldster pleads with you to hear two scientists who certainly cannot be called anti-vaxers: Dr. Michael Yeadon, former chief scientist at Pfizer, and vaccine inventor Dr. Robert Malone.
Current massive censorship means our leaders don’t want you to hear them. Dr. Michael Yeadon summarized his views in Bitchute video “Planet Lockdown.” He sees us sliding down in complete totalitarian control. People still can turn things around but Dr. Yeadon says we have arrived at the “gate of hell.”
Dr. Robert Malone (“Vaccine Taboos,” Epoch TV 7/6/21) wrote: “We appear to be failing to meet the Code of Federal Regulations and Federal Law, let alone fundamental precepts that go back to the end of World War II. We’re not providing full disclosure of risk.”
Malone’s reference here is the Nuremberg Code, resulting from horrendous World War 2 Nazi experiments. Dr. Malone: “In my mind, the bedrock we all have in Western society is the right to choose. The State does not own our body, particularly for an experimental product.”
One more surprising quote from lifelong vaccine developer Dr. Malone: “What would happen to the entire vaccine enterprise — I’m talking about pediatric vaccines, the fundamental bedrocks of public health — if we basically validate the criticisms of those that have been labeled anti-vaxxers?”
From the few quotes of these scientists it’s clear how beneficial it would be to restore open, public debates.
A group of 26 journalists (Journalists Against COVID Censorship) has formed to object to fear mongering and the censorship of alternative views by mainstream media and Big Tech platforms. As a result the public received a “distorted view of the truth” according to this group. Unfortunately, corporations, state authorities, and even our president seem to have swallowed the narrow views of the ruling medical establishment, which supports Big Pharma, but not humanity.
About one-half of U.S. population so far has chosen to trust their immune system and delay or forgo the COVID vaccine. They are aware of the suppressed medical views of numerous doctors and scientists. They protest being labeled with terms that describe them as irresponsible or selfish. They demand open debate on medical views — not totalitarian thought control. They don’t tell you what to do with your body and demand the same in return.
GERHARD BEDDING
Keene
