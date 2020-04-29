Question: How many “s” in shameless?
First, he declares it’s a hoax; then when proven wrong, blames the WHO.
Our Legislators draft a bill to ease the pain on the nation and “his administration” takes credit and he signs the bill — then demands that “his” name be on every check, even though it means a delay in sending them to those who so desperately need them!
His daily “crisis reports” are exhaustively extended litanies of mistruth and self-promotion, and scandalous disdain for our legitimate journalists.
Now, in the midst of a crisis, he defunds the WHO and ignores scientific professionals (as usual) and insists to surge forward to bolster his ratings!
To an extreme, he now attempts to use a never employed provision that would allow him to overtake the Congress’ right to “advise and consent” to various high level appointments so that he can fill them — maybe with the likes of miscreants like Manafort, Cohen, Stone and maybe even Giuliani!
There may not be any “i”s in T-E-A-M, but there are many “i,” “me,” and “my” in T-R-U-M-P.
There is also an “us” in U.S. of America, as well as “we” in “We The People.” Hopefully we can survive this crisis and his reign of terror come November.
COVID is not our greatest plague!
RENE LAMOTHE
480 Marlboro St.
Keene
