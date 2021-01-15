It is tragic that Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed while trying to force her way into the House Chamber on Wednesday. It is tragic that Officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries sustained while he defended the U.S. Capitol. It is always tragic when violence is used, and we can’t be surprised at the consequences.
Had the U.S. Capitol Police and the federal government mobilized to meet a predictable threat and shown the kind of force that routinely met the Black Lives Matter demonstrations of this summer — the overwhelming majority of which were peaceful — then this insurrection could have been contained, arrests made and the rioters dispersed.
Instead, whether through incompetence, complicity or actual collusion, the police failed to do their job, and people died. The senators. representatives and Cabinet members who have been enabling the president’s narrative are running for cover, making speeches they could and should have made months, even years, ago. We are not impressed.
I believe there is a proper role for police. That is not the shooting and strangling of people who are not threatening deadly force but may instead be sleeping in their own homes, cooking barbecue in their backyards or playing with a toy gun. We have police to contain potentially violent situations. The Capitol Police failed in this role and we need to understand why as we move to transform policing and the entire justice system in this country.
DAVID BLAIR
Harrisville
