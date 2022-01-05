These so-called right-to-lifers are trying to force women to give birth when most of these women are neither financially nor emotionally able to bring another child into to the world.
It is easy to take on a cause like right-to-life because its advocates can easily walk away at every birth of an unwanted child. Once the birth occurs, these “pro-lifers” just say good luck to the new mothers.
If millions of unwanted children are to be born, huge sums of money will be needed to feed, clothe, shelter and educate these children, not to mention health care. This money can be provided by huge cuts in defense and/or large tax hikes. Other than a few right-to-lifers offering adoption, I have never heard them speak out for massive funding to take care of these children.
Why is the right to life only something that fetuses have? The distraught mothers who unwittingly get pregnant, sometimes due to rape, have a right to a reasonable quality of life. All those children who die from starvation every day around the world have a right to life. All those young soldiers who die in battle or suicide in undeclared, failed wars of choice have a right to life. The majority of civilians killed in wars, most of whom are children, have a right to life.
All of us who live under the cloud of a nuclear holocaust have a right to life. Yet, one rarely hears of right-to-lifers speaking out against war and nuclear weapons. Only 100 nuclear weapons can set off a nuclear winter where the sun is not able to reach earth due to the fallout in the atmosphere. This would nearly end all life on earth. There are approximate 14,000 nuclear weapons in the world. The U.S. and Russia have about 7,000 each. These weapons are controlled by computers, and many near accidents have been reported. A deranged leader could also launch them.
Maybe it’s time to heed Eisenhower who, on June 17, 1961, said that “every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired, signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. The world in arms is not spending money alone; it is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists and the hopes of its children.”
