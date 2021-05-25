A deleted video from Feb. 19, 2021, that was unearthed by CNN, shows GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a crude and despicable manner through the mail slot of Ocasio-Cortez’s office door.
Greene is shown persistently using street and schoolyard language, in a threatening manner consistent with harassment. The Republican Party must be desperate, since they continue to hold their noses and condone such childish provocative taunting.
Is the Republican Party stooping to such behavior because they fear not getting sufficient support of the majority of the American people for their policies and therefore they need such distracting crude behavior? Donald Trump seems to be Greene’s role model.
The desperation of the Republicans was also recently demonstrated in the removal of Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership position because she would not support the unlawful actions of Donald Trump. She has consistently voted conservatively but also has a conscience and supports the Constitution.
The replacement of Rep. Cheney with Rep. Elise Stefanik also reflects desperation. Stefanik has a history of voting with former President Trump less often than Cheney, but now Stefanik, along with the rest of Republican Party, believe that Trump’s ability to foment violence and make headlines is necessary to get votes in the coming elections.
It apparently is less important to conscientiously and lawfully represent the American people.
ANGELA NICOLETTI
Munsonville
