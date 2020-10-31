Below are a few of many reasons not to vote for Trump.
His mishandling of the pandemic has been well documented — from erratic changes in policy to consistently downplaying the danger of the virus to repeated mistruths. Given the resources of the U.S., it is shameful that we have 20 percent of the world’s deaths from COVID though we are only 4 percent of the world population. Trump said “don’t be afraid of COVID” after he recovered. I’m sure that did not sit well with friends and family of the more than 250,000 Americans who have died from COVID, and the numbers of deaths have been dramatically climbing in the past month.
Second, George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police was almost unanimously condemned as police brutality and was a chance for the country to work together to address racial inequality. However, Trump’s comments have activated various radical right and white-supremacist groups. According to the Department of Homeland Security, white supremacists present the gravest terror threat to the United States. Since Trump was elected, hate crimes against people of color have increased dramatically.
His presidency is unprecedented for having so many members of his own party and respected leaders who have chastised and opposed him openly.
Many of his own party criticized his comment about the Proud Boys at the first debate.
James Mattis, former secretary of Defense under Trump, wrote in May: “I have watched this week’s unfolding events [after Floyd’s death] angry and appalled. The words ‘Equal Justice Under Law’ are carved in the pediment of the United States Supreme Court. This is precisely what protesters are rightly demanding. It is a wholesome and unifying demand — one that all of us should be able to get behind … Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us.”
Tom Ridge, the first director of Homeland Security under President Bush, was equally outraged, saying that the “Department of Homeland Security was established to protect America from the ever-present threat of global terrorism. It was not established to be the President’s personal militia” and that “It would be a cold day in hell before I would give consent to a unilateral, uninvited intervention into one of my cities.”
There are so many other reasons to vote him out of office, but space limits me to these.
Tom Bassarear
60 Leverett St.
Keene
