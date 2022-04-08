Each day our public schools and public school teachers try in vain to tackle a cyclone of cultural and societal problems. The expectation from the general public and government officials is solve these issues or be castigated for not pulling off the miracle of miracles. But our society is reaping the results of what has been sowed over the course of the last 50 years: broken (fatherless) families, drug abuse, school shootings, domestic abuse, corrupt dishonest politicians, racism, sexism, homelessness, endless wars, assassinations, etc.
What to do? In our society the answer is easy, point the finger and blame, fire some higher ups, wash your hands and turn your backs to the root causes. Crunch the numbers and you’ll discover that from kindergarten to grade 12, students are in the school environment about 13 percent of that stretch of time over the course of any given year. In other words, 87 percent of the time they are in the care of (or not) of loving adults; in a nurturing home environment (or not); eating and sleeping well (or not); their mental and physical wellbeing attended to by caring adults (or not), etc.
Children learn and mimic from the adults around them. They watch, observe and emulate adults’ words and behaviors. The preteens and teens of today are connected to a mixed-up, upside-down world. They lived through four years of a president who advocated the use of violence to solve problems (Jan. 6), lied routinely to the public he swore to serve, made fun of people with disabilities, called our fallen World War 1 soldiers in Aisne-Marne and Belleau Wood, France, “losers and suckers.”
Our nation consumes half of the world’s illicit drugs. We have gun laws that are a joke. Turn on the TV and someone is getting shot in a movie or for real in the news. Fifty percent of marriages end in divorce: Mom gets the kids; Dad disappears; and boys, especially, take a hit!
Many children start school unready to learn and socialize. It has been 34 years since Dr. Dennis Littky, the forward, innovative, nationally recognized educator was fired for the second time from his principal job at Thayer High School in Winchester. I heard him speak once and he said this: If we want to fix/improve education in our country, we have to do two things — build smaller schools and produce better families.
